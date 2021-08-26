Gov. Brian Kemp recently appointed Floyd County Commissioner Scotty Hancock to the state's Criminal Justice Coordinating Council.
“I am pleased that Governor Kemp decided to consider me for the appointment to the the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council," Hancock said. "I have accepted the appointment and look forward to representing the citizens of Floyd County and the State of Georgia. I began my career in law enforcement and have a great deal of respect for those who continue to serve our communities in the profession. I hope my experience in Law Enforcement and local government brings value to the council. Again, I am honored to serve and thankful that Governor Kemp has confidence in me to make the appointment."
Created by the Georgia General Assembly in 1981 as an executive branch agency, the 25-member Criminal Justice Coordinating Council is a statewide body established to build consensus and unity among the state's various criminal justice system components.
Rome Police Chief Denise Downer-McKinney also serves on the council.
The body is tasked with serving as the statewide clearinghouse for criminal justice information and research, to develop criminal justice legislative and executive policy proposals and serve in an advisory capacity to the governor on issues impacting the criminal justice system.