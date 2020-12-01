An upgrade of the pay plan for Rome and Floyd County firefighters will result in a sizeable increase in the agency’s budget for 2021.
City of Rome Director of Finance Toni Rhinehart explained to members of the Rome-Floyd County Fire Overview Committee that she will use $500,000 of the fund balance to help balance the 2021 budget.
She told Floyd County Commission Chair Scotty Hancock the fund balance is currently in the $3 million range.
Personnel services, primarily payroll, will increase about 9.3% in 2021 to more than $11.9 million.
“With that expense going up for payroll, of course the contribution for retirement went up significantly,” Rhinehart said.
The 2021 budget will require matching contributions of $7,537,197 from both Rome and Floyd County.
Rome City Manager Sammy Rich said the use of half a million dollars from the fund balance will hopefully soften the blow to both the city and county budgets next year.
Fire Chief Troy Brock said he believes the improvement to the pay plan has also reduced the staff shortage. Heading into December, Brock said he was seven firefighters short and is making plans to start hiring in January.
“The ones we’ve lost here lately have not been due to money,” Brock said. “Normally this time of year we’d be a dozen or so short.”
Brock said some of the vacancies are the result of retirements and he’s only had one firefighter actually resign recently. Another firefighter left to take a position in the Air Force.
“We are going to advertise for certified personnel,” Brock said. “Hopefully we can get some from other departments.”
The chief told members of the committee that the capital budget for 2021 includes money for a new pumper truck and that a new tanker truck, paid for with SPLOST funds, has already been ordered.
Fire Marshal Mary Catherine Chewning said that this year the department has made 5,652 runs in response to calls for assistance, down from 6,164 at this same time a year ago.
In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chewning’s inspectors have been very busy this year with a lot of new business licenses and construction activity across the city and county.