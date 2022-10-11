As Rome’s water and sewer department continues to address polyfluoroalkyl substances on the drinking water side, they looking toward treating the group of "forever chemicals" known as PFAS on the wastewater treatment process as well.
“It’s already changing the way we’re doing things,” water and sewer division director Mike Hackett told the Rome City Commission Monday.
In June, the EPA issued new advisories on PFAS in drinking water that slash the level that regulators consider safe. If further drinking water regulations mirror the EPA’s latest advisories, the Rome water department -- and many others nationwide -- will need to act to address the presence of those chemicals.
"We don’t yet what the limit is going to be,” he added. “We don’t even know if it is going to be a limit. It may simply be an issue of having to reach the highest available technology.”
According to Hackett, if Rome can get its new facility built, PFAS in the wastewater treatment process will be easier to deal with.
Rome is in the process of a $99.4 million conversion of its raw water intake filtering facility for “reverse osmosis” treatment to cope with the chemicals. In the meantime, water intake has been moved from the Oostanaula River to the Etowah River.
The City of Rome and others have filed suit, seeking damages relative to the pollution of the local rivers. The suits contend the contamination from these so-called “forever chemicals” comes primarily from carpet manufacturers upstream.
Wastewater upgrades
Jeff Hill, director of Rome’s water reclamation facility, also gave an update on some of the projects that have been underway -- including a new 90-foot diameter floating cover for the No. 3 wastewater digester. Despite some issues with the initial contractor, the $1.3 million cost actually came in a little under the price tag for the No. 4 digester roof, he said. The new roof is expected to last up to 40 years.
Another major project involves a new system that disinfects wastewater before it is discharged into the Coosa River. They are converting from gaseous chlorine to sodium hypochlorite, which is bleach.
Currently, the wastewater treatment plant has 16 tanks containing a ton of liquid chlorine each, and they pull the gas off the top to inject into the water for disinfection. Hill said the new process will be much safer than using that gas.
“If we did lose one of our tanks, we’d have to evacuate something like a five mile area,” he said. “It would depend on the size of the tank.”
So far this year, through September, the wastewater reclamation facility has treated 3.767 billion gallons while the Coosa facility has treated 300.8 million gallons.