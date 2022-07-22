Habitat for Humanity Coosa Valley is building two homes in Floyd County, one in North Rome and the other in South Rome. Two homes under construction at the same time hasn’t happened for the affiliate since 2018, when they were building two in Chattooga County.
The build in North Rome is for future homeowner Macy Bowers. Macy has two daughters, Talynn and Talia. The home in South Rome is for future homeowner Shanice Chambers. Shanice has two children, A’Nijah and Jerahmiyah.
“We are so excited about the progress being made at both of the homes”, said Executive Director Betsy Allgood. “I would like to thank our sponsors and volunteers for their donations and time spent towards helping Macy and Shanice.”
The organization sells the home to the partner family at no profit, financed with an affordable no-interest loan. The monthly mortgage payments go toward the building of more Habitat homes. More than 150 families have benefitted from the work of Habitat for Humanity — Coosa Valley.
Habitat will be hosting its 38th Annual Meeting on Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. at Harvest Moon.
This will give the affiliate an opportunity to celebrate all it has accomplished over the last 12 months and to brag on donors, sponsors and volunteers who make all those accomplishments possible. Food and drink will be served, an RSVP is requested to habitat@HabitatCoosaValley.org.
Habitat for Humanity — Coosa Valley is a nonprofit serving Chattooga, Floyd, and Polk counties since 1984. By empowering families through the provision of a home, Habitat helps build successes that impact families and communities for generations to come. All funding for the affiliate is done locally through donations and the Habitat ReStore, located at 504 E. First Ave.