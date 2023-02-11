Habitat for Humanity Coosa Valley celebrates home dedication in South Rome From staff reports Feb 11, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Habitat for Humanity — Coosa Valley will dedicate its 59th home on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 3 p.m. The location of the new build is 539 Branham Ave. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Habitat for Humanity — Coosa Valley will celebrate their 59th home with a dedication on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 3 p.m.The build at 539 Branham Ave. began in June. More than 130 volunteers gave their time of more than 1,400 hours of work, in order to complete the home for the Chambers family.Through donations from sponsors, homeowner Shanice Chambers and her children have achieved a lifelong dream of their forever home.Habitat is looking forward to carrying out their mission and beginning their next build in the upcoming months in Polk County.As an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, HFHCV is an autonomous, locally run organization that raises its own funds and builds its own houses.HFHCV celebrates its efforts in providing affordable housing to residents of Floyd, Polk and Chattooga counties. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Report: Adairsville man shot son in restaurant parking lot Rockmart woman charged in wreck that killed 5-year-old son Rome man sentenced to life plus five years in 2021 shooting death Four accused of stealing firearms, valuable from unlocked cars in rash of thefts Rome man convicted on rape, child molestation charges Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories New director, exciting ideas at Walker County Animal Services 24 min ago Calhoun Times Community Calendar 1 hr ago Free parking to shop or eat in Downtown? One group wants to make it happen 1 hr ago Spring training preview: 5 (major and minor league) Pirates players to watch 1 hr ago Pierre-Olivier Joseph's multi-goal night paves the way as Letang-less Penguins silence Ducks 1 hr ago First Purple Martins of the year in SC spotted. Here’s where. A hint — it’s not Lake Murray 1 hr ago New Mexico dog missing for 5 years found in SC — 1,544 miles away. Here’s his story 1 hr ago Here are 5 tips to best enjoy your first SC oyster roast 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Rockmart woman charged in wreck that killed 5-year-old son Report: Adairsville man shot son in restaurant parking lot Rome Police: Investigation continues into shooting death of 56-year-old Aragon man Saturday night Bartow schools: Student faces battery, assault charges after hitting another child with scissors Rockmart woman charged in wreck that killed 5-year-old son Latest Region Stories New director, exciting ideas at Walker County Animal Services 24 min ago Calhoun Times Community Calendar 1 hr ago Free parking to shop or eat in Downtown? One group wants to make it happen 1 hr ago Spring training preview: 5 (major and minor league) Pirates players to watch 1 hr ago Pierre-Olivier Joseph's multi-goal night paves the way as Letang-less Penguins silence Ducks 1 hr ago First Purple Martins of the year in SC spotted. Here’s where. A hint — it’s not Lake Murray 1 hr ago New Mexico dog missing for 5 years found in SC — 1,544 miles away. Here’s his story 1 hr ago Here are 5 tips to best enjoy your first SC oyster roast 1 hr ago