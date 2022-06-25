Habitat for Humanity – Coosa Valley is pleased to announce our newest Partner Family, Simone Washington and her children David and Makenize.
The family of three will build their home in Polk County. This will be home number 60 for the affiliate and the second home built in Polk County.
Washington will begin working on her Sweat Equity. Sweat Equity can take many forms; essentially, it’s a new partner family investing work in their home or one for another family. It’s an opportunity for families to help build their home alongside volunteers and play an active part in making their dream of owning a home a reality.
“The skills and knowledge gained through Sweat Equity activities like volunteering on a build site or taking financial literacy classes help set new homeowners up for long-term success” said Executive Director Betsy Allgood.
Habitat for Humanity – Coosa Valley was established in December of 1984; since then the affiliate has built and sold 57 homes locally. Through volunteer labor, and tax-deductible donations of money and materials, Habitat builds and rehabilitates simple, decent homes with the help of the homeowner (partner) families. Habitat homes are sold to partner families at no profit, financed with affordable, no-interest loans. The homeowner’s monthly mortgage payments come back to the affiliate to help build more homes for more families.
For more information about Habitat for Humanity – Coosa Valley, call Betsy Allgood, Executive Director at 706-378-0030 or email betsy@habitatcoosavalley.org