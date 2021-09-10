Law enforcement agencies are working to try and identify a man found on a Polk County highway late Thursday night and believed to have been the victim of a hit and run.
According to the Georgia State Patrol:
A trooper was called to the scene of a hit and run fatality on Rockmart Highway just west of Substation Road in Cedartown just after midnight early Friday. The body had been spotted by a driver just before midnight and reported to authorities.
After a preliminary investigation, the trooper determined that the victim was walking west on the roadway in the right lane when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The vehicle then fled the scene and could not be located.
The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Polk County Coroner Norman Smith, who reported the victim died of wounds caused by blunt force trauma.
The body was transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for an autopsy and identification.
GSP reported the coroner is working with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office to try and identify the pedestrian. The GSP Troop A Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is conducting an independent investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident or the man’s identity can contact the Georgia State Patrol post in Cartersville at 770-387-4056.