Judge Harold Murphy

Senior U.S. District Judge Harold L. Murphy puts his hand over his heart as the American flag is brought in by the Dobbins Air Force Honor Guard during a Naturalization Ceremony in 2019.

 File
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In