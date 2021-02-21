The MLK Legacy and Leadership Academy of Rome met Saturday in the first of many efforts seeking to uncover Black history in the Rome area they feel has been hidden.
"We have failed three generations of children," Lavada Dillard said during the meeting at the Rome History Center. "We want to gain knowledge and open the vaults of 137 years of history that has been hidden."
Tilly reminded the group that telling the whole story of history is all about research.
"Quit taking what is in our history books as the last word," RAHM Archivist Selena Tilly said.
"We're still coming through the back doors of history," Dillard interjected during a historic presentation by Tilly.
Pastor Sidney Ford agreed.
"Certain people know that history but they won't tell it," Ford said.
Sam Malone counseled the group to take personal responsibility for digging into history to reveal family matters that may have been long buried by time.