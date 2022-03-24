In this file photo, Georgia Republican House candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene endorses then Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., during a news conference on Oct. 15, 2020 in Dallas, Georgia. Rep. Adam Kinzinger mocked Greene's reference in a tweet to "commander and chief." (Dustin Chambers/Getty Images/TNS)
A challenge to the candidacy for re-election of 14th District Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was filed today in the Secretary of State's office, claiming she encouraged and participated in an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
A spokesperson for the office confirmed the filing on Friday morning and said the complaint will be reviewed by an administrative law judge who will make a ruling on the merits of the complaint.
The gist of the complaint, filed by the non-profit Free Speech for People, alleges that Greene should be constitutionally disqualified from holding public office. The accusation states she helped facilitate the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
The filing states that Greene helped facilitate the incident prior to a group of Trump supporters storming the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from confirming the election of U.S. President Joe Biden. It also states that she helped plan the attack.
Greene has not been charged with any crime relating to the Jan. 6, 2021 incident.
"In the weeks leading up to January 6, Greene publicly stated that violence might be necessary to keep Trump in power, calling the date 'our 1776 moment' (a codeword used by violent extremists to refer to an attack on government buildings)," according to the release.
It also cited a statement made in a video produced by Greene.
"You can’t allow it to just transfer power 'peacefully' like Joe Biden wants and allow him to become our president because he did not win this election. He’s guilty of treason. It’s a crime punishable by death is what treason is. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason," she said.
The Rome News-Tribune has reached out to Greene's office for comment.
Free Speech for People is serving as co-lead counsel in the matter, along with New York-based Emery Celli Brinckerhoff Abady Ward & Maazel LLP, according to a press release. Bryan Sells, an Atlanta-based civil rights lawyer specializing in voting rights and election law, is serving as local counsel.
A similar complaint has been filed against Republican U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn in North Carolina. A judge dismissed the complaint but it has been appealed to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.