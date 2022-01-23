A ceremonial groundbreaking is scheduled for Friday on a $20 million affordable housing community in South Rome.
The 80-unit South Meadows project off Pollock Street is a partnership between Laurel Street, a North Carolina-based housing developer, and the South Rome Alliance. The state has awarded just under a million dollars in tax credits to help finance construction.
South Rome community leaders and residents, Rome City and Floyd County officials, and representatives from investor Goldman Sachs will join the two partners for a groundbreaking ceremony set for 11:30 a.m. at 12 Pollock St.
When the project was announced in late 2020, Lee Cochran, senior vice president for development at Laurel Street, said it would be a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Rent was projected to range from $250 a month for the cheapest one-bedroom to $1,000 a month for the most expensive three-bedroom.
“We’re pleased that this is going to be a truly mixed-income development," Cochran said at the time.
Plans call for 16 two-story apartment buildings, along with a clubhouse. Construction is expected to take between 16 and 18 months.
There will be a lot of greenspace and Laurel Street plans to include infrastructure that will open other lots in the area for future development. Residents also will be able to use space at the neighboring Davies Shelter South Meadows Farm to grow flowers and food.
Additionally, land at the end of the street, on the Coosa River, is slated to be home to a community boathouse and river access area funded by the 2017 SPLOST package.
South Rome Alliance, partnering with the City of Rome, already has built 38 affordable, single-family, owner-occupied homes in South Rome. And, working with regional developers, it's added over 150 mixed-income housing units at Burrell Square, McCall Place, Etowah Bend, and Etowah Terrace.
In partnership with Berry College and Rome City Schools, SRA also funds and oversees the innovative South Rome Early Learning Center at Anna K. Davie Elementary School.
South Rome Alliance is one of 27 organizations throughout the U.S. based on Atlanta’s Purpose Built Communities’ holistic model for improving housing, educational opportunities, community investment, and quality of life in historically distressed neighborhoods.