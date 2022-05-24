Taking the ceremonial first shovels of dirt for the Chuck O. Sennett Pavillion Tuesday afternoon were (from left) Sarah Hightower Library System Director Delana Sissel, RACA Executive Director Lulie Ebaugh, Multi-Craft Construction owner Dwayne Alford, Barbara Sennett, Charles "Soc" Sennett, Rome City Commissioner Elaina Beeman and Floyd County Commission Vice Chair Allison Watters
Taking the ceremonial first shovels of dirt for the Chuck O. Sennett Pavillion Tuesday afternoon were (from left) Sarah Hightower Library System Director Delana Sissel, RACA Executive Director Lulie Ebaugh, Multi-Craft Construction owner Dwayne Alford, Barbara Sennett, Charles "Soc" Sennett, Rome City Commissioner Elaina Beeman and Floyd County Commission Vice Chair Allison Watters
Olivia Morley
Barbara Sennett and Charles "Soc" Sennett talk about their late son Chuck Sennett at the groundbreaking for a public amphitheater honoring their son's legacy.
Olivia Morley
The Chuck O. Sennett Pavillion will be located between the trail system and the Coosa River by the Rome-Floyd County Library on Riverside Parkway.
Local government officials, Rome Area Council for the Arts members and Sarah Hightower Library System employees broke ground Tuesday on a special joint project to honor the late son of Dr. Charles "Soc" Sennett and Barbara Sennett.
"It's only taken four and a half years, but it's finally here and we're so excited," County Commission Vice Chair Allison Watters said.
The amphitheater project came about after the Sennetts made a large donation to RACA to build something in honor of their son, Chuck O. Sennett III. It soon turned into an amphitheater right outside the Rome-Floyd County Library, between the trail system and the Coosa River.
The late Chuck Sennett graduated from Darlington School in 1979 and went to North Georgia College before transferring to the Rochester Institute of Technology where he received a BFA in Photography. He attended flight training in Florida and later became an “air to air” photographer of planes.
Chuck Sennett was passionate about aviation and photography and was recognized in the United States and internationally for his work. In 1995, he died in a small plane crash on his way to an air show to receive two international awards for his aerial photography.
"We hope this will benefit the community and honor his memory," his father said at the groundbreaking ceremony.
The project will be overseen by Multi-Craft Construction and is funded through RACA and Floyd County.
"RACA is grateful to Dr. and Mrs. Sennett for asking us to help design this beautiful way to honor their son and his legacy. We believe this will be a gathering and exhibition spot for the arts in our community -- a place where we can come together in a way that only the arts can facilitate," RACA President Leah Mayo said.
Development will soon begin on the grounds and Watters said they hope to have it ready by the end of the year.