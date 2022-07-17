U.S. Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, is still spending money faster than she’s taking it in, but she’s heading into the campaign season with more than $2.6 million in the bank.
Her Democratic opponent, Marcus Flowers, reported close to $900,000 cash on hand in his July quarterly filing with the Federal Election Commission through June 30.
Flowers and Greene are facing off for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District seat in the Nov. 8 general election.
The district covers all of Floyd, Chattooga, Polk, Paulding, Gordon, Catoosa, Dade, Murray, Walker and Whitfield counties along with a southwest section of Cobb County. More than 74% of its voters in the primary pulled a Republican ballot.
So far this year, Greene has reported donations totaling $2,877,846 and expenditures of $3,634,714. Her war chest is bolstered by a surplus from her first campaign and an outstanding loan of $950,000 from herself.
Her total receipts for this election cycle, beginning in January 2021, are reported at $10,246,641. Expenses are $7,973,847.
Flowers reported $10,762,238 in donations and $9,890,245 in expenditures. It’s the Bremen veteran’s first time running for political office.
Both candidates have attracted donations from every state in the country, and they’re running highly visible — and expensive — online fundraising campaigns.
California was the top donor state for them both, according to their FEC reports. Greene also saw donations from Florida and Texas beat out her total from Georgia. Flowers’ second-highest aggregate came from Georgia donors, followed by New York and Florida.
Both candidates swept their primary elections without the need of a runoff. They also outraised and outspent their competition by large margins. The next-highest fundraiser was Democrat Holly McCormack, with a grand total of $1,893,033.