Northwest Georgia's U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, will be speaking Friday from the main stage at CPAC, an annual gathering of right-wing Republicans.
The Conservative Political Action Conference -- which many GOP leaders are skipping this year as it morphs into a platform for allies of former President Donald Trump -- runs through Saturday in Washington, D.C. Greene said she'll be speaking at 10 a.m.
"You don’t want to miss my big announcement!!" she tweeted late Thursday night.
The controversial congresswoman from Georgia's 14th District has become emblematic of the rift within her party. She's continued to falsely claim the 2020 presidential election was stolen -- even arguing with Republican Gabriel Sterling of the Georgia secretary of state's office during an election integrity panel Tuesday night. And on Wednesday she again called for the U.S. to drop its support of Ukraine's battle against Russian aggression.
"Democrats, RINOs (losers like Mitt Romney) and the media will hate me for saying this…but America’s border is more important to Americans than Ukraine’s borders," she tweeted.
On Monday, she was one of just two House members to vote against a resolution sympathizing with the Feb. 6 earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.
The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved Congressman Joe Wilson's resolution recognizing the people impacted and honoring those who responded to the impacted areas.
Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Greene were the no votes on the bipartisan measure that passed 414-2.
Wilson, R-SC, who co-chairs the Congressional Caucus on U.S.-Turkey Relations and Turkish Americans, said the resolution showed the House mourns the 50,000 killed, 100,000 injured, 5 million left homeless and 20 million in need because of the earthquake.
He added the resolution acknowledges the efforts of the men and women inside and outside of Turkey and Syria who responded to the affected area.
"Tonight, the House of Representatives also delivered a clear message that we stand united against Syria's brutal dictator, Bashar al-Assad, who has both deterred and stolen critical humanitarian assistance, sacrificing lives," Wilson said.
Matthew Christian of the Aiken Standard in South Carolina contributed to this report.