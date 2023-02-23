A new push this week for what 14th District U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling "a national divorce" coincided with a fundraising campaign for her Save America Stop Socialism political action committee.
In the past, Greene, R-Rome, along with other high-profile politicians, has used incendiary rhetoric on social media alongside mass marketing campaigns to raise political funds.
On Presidents Day, she posted to her personal Twitter page messages calling for states to separate from the United States based on political viewpoints:
"We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states, and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrats' traitorous America Last policies, we are done."
We need a national divorce.We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government.Everyone I talk to says this.From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are… https://t.co/Azn8YF1UUy— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 20, 2023
Shortly thereafter, also on her personal Twitter page, she posted a fundraising link to her Save America Stop Socialism PAC.
The Roswell-based PAC, formed by Greene, has seen some issues in the past and been warned by the Federal Election Commission for financial discrepancies.
According to an Oct. 19, 2022, letter from the FEC, an amended financial report from July 2022 had several errors and inconsistencies in the form of impermissible, excessive and prohibited contributions.
During the 2021-2022 fundraising cycle the PAC raised a total of $797,864 and spent nearly as much, with a reported $94,666 cash on hand at the end of that cycle.
Toning it down somewhat Thursday after a pushback from some Republican colleagues, Greene followed up with another message:
"Reducing the power (and) size of the federal government and giving more to the states in order to protect ourselves and our kids from the abusive left is actually the bold action that needs to be taken in order for the left to be able to realize how insane and abusive they have become," Greene wrote on her personal Twitter page.
"Just like the prodigal son, once the left gets to truly live in their own filth they have created without us, then they will be able to realize the error of their ways. Until then, most of us don’t want to be forced to accept and live in their filthy abusive ways with them anymore."
Alongside that, this week she ramped up election conspiracy theories as part of her messaging.
Happy Presidents’ Day to the G.O.A.T., President Donald J. Trump! 🇺🇸We elected him in 2016. We re-elected him in 2020. And we will elect him for a THIRD time in 2024!!You will always have my support, Mr. President! pic.twitter.com/531Hzb5Efe— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 20, 2023
Despite the loss of Trump to President Joe Biden -- 306 to 232 Electoral College votes, and the popular vote by over 7 million -- she continues to state that Trump won the election.
"We elected him in 2016. We re-elected him in 2020. And we will elect him for a THIRD time in 2024!! You will always have my support, Mr. President," the posting read.
The posts also follow reports that Greene could be Trump's running mate for a 2024 presidential election bid.
Neither of the issues are new for Greene, who openly touted conspiracy theories in the past, prior to and after her election to Congress. In October 2021, Greene also began with a similar push and has since claimed that rhetoric is not a call for a civil war.