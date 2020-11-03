As she waited on election results Tuesday, the sole 14th Congressional District candidate, Marjorie Taylor Greene, said she would support “America first” policies in the U.S. House of Representatives.
At the Rome City Brewing Company on Tuesday evening at the Floyd GOP watch party, Greene said she looked forward to serving in Congress.
“My greatest goal would be to end abortion in America,” she said. “It’s, to me, the greatest evil and I’d love to see it ended.”
The 14th Congressional District covers the counties of Floyd, Gordon, Polk, Chattooga, Walker, Catoosa, Dade, Whitfield, Haralson, Murray and Paulding, and part of Pickens.
Greene came into the district from Alpharetta after former U.S. Rep. Tom Graves, also a Republican, announced he would not seek reelection. She fought off competitors from her own party in a primary in June.
In that contest, she brought in 41% of the vote against eight other Republicans to face Dr. John Cowan in an August runoff. Greene won just over 57% of the vote, and 11 of the 12 counties in the 14th District, to secure the nomination.
She was to face Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal until he dropped out of the campaign in September. He told news outlets it was the result of a pending divorce and said he was returning to his home state of Indiana.
Since he dropped his bid within a statutory 60 day window the party could not field another candidate, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office.
The 14th Congressional District has been in the focus of national news coverage since a Politico article reported on social media posts and online videos where Greene voiced support for baseless QAnon conspiracy theories and espoused racist views.
Since adopting the 14th District, Greene has been active in the Republican Party. Headlining an August rally at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds calling for party unity, she described the Democratic Party as “un-American.” Later, in October she endorsed Sen. Kelly Loeffler in a Paulding County joint event.
She’s been staunch in her support for President Donald Trump, who called her a “future Republican star” and was credited for being instrumental in bringing Trump to the Rome airport for a rally this past Sunday.
That rally packed in over 30,000 people from all over northwest Georgia and the Southeast.