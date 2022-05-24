Two candidates are poised to face off on the November ballot for the 14th District Congressional seat -- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, and Democrat Marcus Flowers.
Despite widespread media coverage of Greene's antics and resulting difficulties during her first year and a half in office, Republicans in all of the 11 counties represented in the district voted overwhelmingly to send her back to Washington D.C.
“I'm grateful for the faith that you have shown in me and trust you have placed in me,” she said during a campaign party at the Courtyard Rome Riverwalk on Tuesday. “I’ve been working hard to earn both since you elected me in 2020, and I will not let you down.”
Greene was stripped of her committee assignments shortly taking office in 2021, and a group of Republicans jumped into the race to challenge her early on.
The crowded race seemed destined for a runoff but Greene held a dominating lead from the beginning as results began to trickle in Tuesday night. Even expected frontrunners in the race, like healthcare exec Jennifer Strahan, only garnered around 16-18% of the vote.
Greene slightly fared less well in two counties -- Floyd and Cobb -- however, she still won well over the 50% plus 1 of the vote required to avoid a runoff. Strahan only picked up two precincts in Floyd County -- Town Rome and South Rome -- by slim margins; the rest went significantly for Greene.
On the Democratic Party side, the frontrunner Marcus Flowers also quickly picked up a commanding lead early on Tuesday night and kept it to avoid a runoff against two other candidates -- former Rome City Commissioner Wendy Davis and businesswoman Holly McCormack.
Flowers won all of the counties of the district, including Davis' home Floyd County, by a wide margin. Similar to the GOP race, Davis only picked up two precincts -- Town Rome and Texas Valley -- with the rest going for Flowers.
A release from the Flowers campaign stated that a "boots on the ground" approach "paid huge dividends, more than doubling Democratic turnout in the district, up 152% over the last midterm elections in 2018."
“This is a huge victory for Northwest Georgia, and come November, our district will have real representation,” Flowers said in the statement released early Wednesday.
Greene and Flowers may also face Libertarian Party nominee Angela Pence in the November election.
Pence has until noon on July 12 to collect enough signatures to be put on the ballot. The number of signatures required is equal to 5% of the number of registered, active voters at the time of the last election.
Congress, District 14, Republican
♦ Eric Cunningham 6,375 (6.15%)
♦ Marjorie Taylor Greene (I) 72,096 (69.54%)
♦ James Haygood 3,785 (3.65%)
♦ Charles Lutin 2,299 (2.22%)
♦ Jennifer Strahan 17,571 (16.95%)
♦ Seth Synstelien 1,548 (1.49%)
Congress, District 14, Democrat
♦ Wendy Davis 5,124 (19.1%)
♦ Marcus Flowers 20,039 (74.71%)
♦ Holly McCormack 1,660 (6.19%)