The management of Greater Community Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Liz Kelly to Bank Secrecy Act/Office of Foreign Assets Control/Red Flag Officer.
Liz has been a valued member of the GCB team, serving as the BSA Assistant, since joining the Bank in 2021. Collectively, Liz has more than 15 years of experience in the banking industry.
In her new role, Liz will coordinate efforts related to risk assessment and regulatory compliance that are essential to the operation of the Bank.
“Liz is a seasoned banking professional and has a wealth of knowledge in the area of regulation and compliance,” said David J. Lance, President and CEO.
“It has been an incredible privilege to be a part of the GCB team,” said Kelly. “I am honored to be given the opportunity to advance my career and support the security efforts of the Bank.”
