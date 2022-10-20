Holding a $10,000 donation check to nonprofit Extra Special People in Rome are Matt Robbins, senior lender of Greater Community Bank; Devon Smyth, ESP’s Rome gift officer; and David J. Lance, president and CEO of the bank.
Greater Community Bank has become Rome’s first corporate partner of Extra Special People, Inc. with a $10,000 contribution.
Established in Athens in 1986, ESP works to create transformative experiences for people with disabilities and their families, with the goal of changing communities for the better. ESP Rome was launched in 2020 with strong local support.
When ESP challenged the Rome community to raise $500,000 prior to getting the group established, Romans raised the funds quickly. Since that time, ESP Rome has introduced programs including Java Joy employment opportunities, a 360 afterschool program, a “Hooray” summer camp experience and other special events.
GCB’s partnership helps the organization further their mission.
“It’s an honor to be ESP Rome’s first corporate partner,” said Senior Lender Matt Robbins, who is also an ESP Rome Champion board member and parent. “GCB’s mission statement is, ‘to make our communities greater than we found them’ and two of our core values are ‘Respect for Others’ and ‘Service.’ We cannot think of an organization that better embodies this mission and these values than ESP.”
The bank’s contribution was made from its Donor Advised Fund established through The Community Foundation for Greater Rome. President and CEO David J. Lance said ESP Rome provides significant opportunities for entire families.
“We are proud to partner with an organization that has such an amazing impact on our community and hope to be the first of many local businesses who will join us in partnering with ESP Rome,” Lance said.
Devon Smyth is ESP’s Rome leadership annual gift officer.
“Everyone at ESP Rome is grateful for this meaningful contribution,” she said.