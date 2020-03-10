The son of U.S. Rep. Tom Graves is showing improvement following a head injury sustained Sunday during a cycling race in Calhoun.
"John's strength is returning and he's showing improved signs of responsiveness and beginning to ask questions," Graves said in a Tuesday tweet.
John Graves was competing with Georgia Tech’s cycling team in the Calhoun Downtown Criterium when he was injured. He was airlifted to a trauma center and remains in intensive care.
Graves said his son sustained severe head trauma and had multiple spots of bleeding on his brain.
"Thanks to his medical team, he's been responding extremely well to treatment and care," he tweeted.
The Ranger Republican -- who represents Northwest Georgia's 14th Congressional District -- is not seeking a seventh term in office. He said in a December announcement that his wife is nearing retirement, his kids are "suddenly adults" and he instead wants to "join (them) in their new and unique journeys.”
He acknowledged Tuesday an outpouring of support from his friends, colleagues and constituents.
"Thank you for all of the well wishes and prayers. They are so appreciated," he tweeted.