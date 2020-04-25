Efforts to recreate the original plantation environment at the Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home took another step forward Saturday when volunteers planted a series of grape vines on the north side of the 200 year-old home.
Billy Newby, Scott Bentley and Keith Mickler took advantage of breaks in the weather to stake out the vines and get each of three trellis' established.
Newby, a Rome businessman who has established vineyards off his property in West Rome, said Mickler and Chieftains Executive Director Heather Shores had both told him that Major Ridge grew grapes on his plantation prior to removal.
"He did grow Concord grapes which we are going to put in," Newby said. "Catawba was also the number one grape prior to the Concord so I've got a couple of those that we're going to in." Newby also said several varieties of Muscadine grapes, which are also native, were planted as well.
"We're going to have three rows with about 15 to 20 plants," Newby said, adding that the vines would not produce any grapes this year but by next year he hopes to come back, pick them and produce a Chieftains blend.
"Whatever they want to do, we can make jellies but if they want me to make a wine, I'll make wine for them," Newby said.
Newby said the soil at Chieftains was extremely good and he was able to pick a location that gets the most sun so the vines should do well.
"It's a lot better soil than I have at the vineyard and grapes don't really care," Newby said. "Ideally we wouldn't have any trees in the way but nobody is going to cut any of these trees down."
University of Georgia Extension Agent Keith Mickler said the development of the grape vines would complement the existing garden that was developed by the Floyd County Master Gardeners a couple of years ago with fruit trees and different native plants.
"This adds more to the history when kids come for tours, they'll get to come out and walk through the different gardens," Mickler said.