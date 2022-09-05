cattle visit.jpg

USDA Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Arthur Tripp visited with cattle producers at C.M. Stripling Irrigation Research Park for a roundtable discussion on advancing agriculture in our state and USDA disaster assistance available to cattle producers.

 Special Photo: USDA

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In