GPB's "Your Fantastic Mind" examines the opioid crisis in Georgia

"Your Fantastic Mind," the Emmy-nominated series produced in partnership by Georgia Public Broadcasting and the Emory Brain Health Center, will present a special two-hour episode examining the opioid crisis in Georgia on Monday, September 28 at 8 p.m. on GPB’s statewide television network. The episode will also stream on the GPB website, Facebook and air on the GPB Radio Network.
This special episode, “The Opioid Crisis in Georgia,” addresses the latest information about the increase in addiction rates and overdose deaths during COVID. Additionally, it documents the roots of the opioid crisis and how it took hold in Georgia. The program also looks at medication-assisted treatment and public health efforts to reach Georgia’s underserved communities to help battle the opioid crisis.
The special also features a panel of experts including:
- Patrice Harris, MD - Immediate past president, American Medical Association (AMA)
- Judy Fitzgerald – Commissioner, Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities
- Justine Welsh, MD - Director of Addiction Services, Emory Healthcare
- Marvin Seppala, MD - Chief Medical Officer, Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation
- Tony Sanchez -Director, Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities Office of Recovery Transformation
"Your Fantastic Mind" regularly features compelling stories on brain-related health and wellness. Veteran Atlanta journalist Jaye Watson serves as the series’ executive producer, writer and host. Watson is a video producer for the Emory Brain Health Center and was honored earlier this month in the Writer category for the series at the Southeast Emmy Awards.