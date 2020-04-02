Local governments’ discussions on extending their emergency orders to keep residents at home were brought to a halt Thursday evening with the release of Gov. Brian Kemp’s own order for Georgians to shelter in place.
The statewide order, which is set to go into effect Friday at 6 p.m., supersedes all local emergency orders that limit social interaction to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Rome City Manager Sammy Rich had planned to recommend to the city commission that they extend the city’s similar shelter-in-place order at a called meeting Monday. But Rich said the governor’s order makes revising Rome’s ordinance a moot point at this time.
“One of the key points that we’ve got to get arms around as a community is, this order restricts local governments from issuing anything similar,” Rich said.
Both Rich and Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord were cautious about commenting on the details of the governor’s order but said they will continue to review it with staff and commissioners.
The order does feature similar language to the city and county’s ordinances passed over the last two weeks.
That includes the provision for all residents to shelter in place and only travel for essential reasons, such as to get food and necessary supplies, or operate essential businesses, as long as people practice social distancing and stay 6 feet apart.
McCord said local government administrators across the state had lobbied Kemp to issue a statewide order to shelter in place to avoid any inconsistencies between cities and counties.
“We’ll dig into it with our staff and talk with our attorneys; we just need a little time to look over it,” McCord said. “We’ll get it out to the public and make sure they are informed about what is covered under it.”
The governor’s order runs until April 13 when the current state of public health emergency approved by the Georgia General Assembly expires.
Orders passed by Rome, Floyd County and Cave Spring were set to expire Tuesday at midnight.
Rome and Floyd County had talked about extending their orders through the end of the month, to sync with the president’s call to extend the federal government’s social distancing guidelines.
Rich said health experts they have spoken with expect the demand on medical equipment and resources to peak in the state around April 23.
“In my mind, anything that comes earlier than when the peak is expected would not be helpful,” Rich said.
“Here in Rome and Floyd County, we’re trying to be as responsible as possible to take care of the most people that we can. And I know the governor has got a lot going on. At end of the day, I think everybody is trying to do the best they can in their own way.”