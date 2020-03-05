Rumors abound, but up to this point Gov. Brian Kemp said there have been no new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in Georgia as of Thursday.
Dr. Kathleen Toomey, the state’s public health commissioner, said the risk remains low for an outbreak in Georgia and there are no signs now that the virus is spreading within local communities.
But as health officials begin testing more people arriving in Georgia from other countries, Toomey said she expects more confirmed cases could surface.
“We expect we will ultimately find more positive cases,” Toomey said at a news conference Thursday. “The more you test, the more you find.”
State and area public health officials have stated there have been no confirmed cases in Rome and Floyd County. Persistent rumors have spread through the community and no officials would comment on whether or not tests were pending for this area.
"Federal and state privacy laws prohibit us from sharing any information about any patients treatment, condition or diagnosis," said Floyd Medical Center spokesperson Dan Bevels. "We can say, though, that there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our region."
Floyd Medical Center hasn't made any changes to normal operations resulting from COVID-19 concerns at this point.
"As a routine, Floyd conducts daily safety huddles where our COVID-19 response is discussed and we are continuously monitoring developments," Bevels said. "If and when it is deemed necessary, we will be prepared to implement any necessary change to operations."
Redmond Regional Medical Center stated it is implementing screening protocols as a measure to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses.
In a press release, a spokesperson for Redmond stated it would be screening for signs of illness before being allowed in the hospital along with questions concerning recent travel, fever or any respiratory symptoms.
“This new protocol is in response to evidence-based CDC guidelines to help prevent further spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses," said John Quinlivan, chief executive officer at Redmond.
Stepping up testing
Statewide officials announced Monday there were two confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The two Georgia residents who have tested positive for coronavirus are a 15-year-old enrolled at Living Science Homeschool Study Center in Woodstock and his father, the Cherokee Tribune reported. Both live in Fulton County.
As part of those cases, some families with children enrolled at Living Science Home Studies, a local homeschool cooperative in Woodstock, have been asked to self-quarantine by Georgia Department of Public Health officials after a student there was confirmed to have COVID-19.
Georgia’s state lab began testing for the virus Thursday, tripling the number of diagnostic tests the state has conducted so far, Toomey said.
She did not give a specific count of how many tests were done before Thursday but said it was a “small number.”
The state now has more than 2,500 diagnostic test kits on hand from the federal government capable of completing 1.5 million individual tests, Kemp said.
Anyone in the state will be able to receive testing regardless of the status of their health insurance, Toomey said.
“If you are uninsured, we will provide the test for free,” she said.
In neighboring Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee announced the first case was detected in a 44-year-old Williamson County man, according to the Tennessean.
While he had traveled out of state he had not gone out of country However, Lee and Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercy confirmed that he did not travel out of the country.