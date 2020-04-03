As Georgia cases increased by over 400 in the past 24 hours, measures enacted in Floyd County seem to be keeping new infections somewhat at bay.
As of noon Friday, there are 77 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, that's up 7 from Wednesday night.
On Friday, a Gov. Brian Kemp issued a new executive order deputizing all Georgia sheriff's offices and giving them permission to enforce the shelter-in-place orders.
Floyd County Sheriff Tim Burkhalter said that they already have been trying to enforce Rome and Floyd County's emergency orders and telling people to not go out for anything but essential businesses.
The sheriff said that he was thankful that the governor issued the statement and was "putting some teeth" into the order.
"We need this now and we need to be responsible," Burkhalter said.
Kemp's order says people must stay home unless they are providing or receiving food, household supplies, medical supplies or services, sanitation, safety services or essential home maintenance.
It also says people can exercise outside as long as they stay 6 feet apart. It closes all dine-in restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters and other entertainment venues.
The state's mandate also overrides local orders. Leaders from counties across the state have voiced concern that Kemp's order may actually have weakened local measures.
Public health officials have said there is a community-wide spread across the state but also have said increased numbers are at least partly due to increased testing capacity.
There has also been an increase in the number of people who have tested negative for the virus. On Friday, local hospitals reported 15 negative tests for patients alongside 15 positive tests and 34 patients awaiting their test results.
Of over 24,000 tests administered statewide, only 5,831 Georgians have tested positive for the virus.
The local hospital numbers differ from the DPH numbers because the state records cases by county of residence while hospitals may be treating people from surrounding counties.
So far, there have been 184 deaths in the state. The mortality rate for people who have contracted COVID-19 fluctuates just around three percent. Many of those who have died as a result were older and had underlying health conditions.
Regionally, Bartow and Cobb counties remained in the state's hotspots. Cobb reported 381 people infected with 18 deaths and Bartow County reported 154 infections.
On Friday, Bartow County reported three deaths, which is a lower figure than the day before. Gordon County's death toll increased by one during the same time period, as of Friday evening it was unclear whether or not that was a new case or an error correction.