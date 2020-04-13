Gov. Brian Kemp declared a statewide state of emergency on Monday after severe weather swept across the South, killing at least eight people in Northwest Georgia and damaging hundreds of homes.
More than 6,000 people in Floyd County were without power at one point, but there was no loss of life.
"We are praying for those who lost loved ones overnight and the families dealing with severe storm damage," Kemp said.
Multiple state agencies were coordinating with private entities Monday to "restore power, clear debris, and provide necessary assistance to families across the state," Kemp said in a statement.
The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, Department of Public Safety, Department of Natural Resources, Department of Transportation and Georgia Forestry Commission were among the entities mobilized.
"This morning, I also spoke with FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor, and I greatly appreciate his offer of federal assistance as we work to rebuild and recover from these storms,"Kemp said.
The Chatsworth Times reported seven people were killed when storms ripped through the area and focused around two mobile home parks in the Ridgeview Circle and Ridgeview Lane area, near Eton.
Another person was killed when a tree fell on a home in Cartersville, WAGA-TV reported.
Other than power outages that lasted through the day, Floyd County was largely unscathed. Much of Lindale and areas on Maple Road, Kingston Highway, Big Texas Valley Road, Cave Spring Road as well as several others were without power.
Maple was blocked early Monday after a tree snapped a power pole and fell across the street. There also was an amount of storm damage on Reeceburg Road off Old Rockmart Highway.
Strong storms rolled through Chattooga County as the storm hit Georgia around 8 p.m. Sunday uprooting trees and damaging a trailer park in the Pennville community.
WZQZ AM 1180 in Chattoga County reported that both Sheriff Mark Schrader and County Public Works Director Joe Reed urged motorists to stay off the roadways due to the hazardous conditions. There were a number of wrecks involving people who were driving around to see the storm damage.
If anyone wants to donate to helping the area families affected by tornadoes, they can mail checks to: Red Cross NWGA, 112 John Maddox Drive, Rome, GA 30165. List "for families affected by tornadoes" in the memo line. Donations also may be made by phone, 1-800-REDCROSS, or online at www.redcross.org/donate.
Many people spent part of the night early Monday sheltering in basements, closets and bathroom tubs as sirens wailed to warn of possible tornadoes.
From Texas to Maine
The National Weather Service tallied hundreds of reports of trees down across the region, including many that punctured roofs and downed power lines.
The storms blew onward through the night, causing flooding and mudslides in mountainous areas, and knocking out electricity for nearly 1.3 million customers in a path from Texas to Maine, according to poweroutages.us.
Striking first on Easter Sunday across a landscape largely emptied by coronavirus stay-at-home orders, the storm front forced some uncomfortable decisions. In Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey suspended social distancing rules, and some people wearing protective masks huddled closely together in storm shelters.
Andrew Phillips crowded into a closet-sized “safe room” with his wife and two sons after watching an online Easter service because the pandemic forced their church to halt regular worship. Then, a twister struck, shredding their house, meat-processing business and vehicles in rural Moss, Mississippi. The room, built of sturdy cinder blocks, was the only thing on their property left standing.
“I'm just going to let the insurance handle it and trust in the good Lord,” said Phillips.
In Chattanooga, Tennessee, at least 150 homes and commercial buildings were damaged and more than a dozen people treated, but none of their injuries appeared to be life-threatening, Chattanooga Fire Chief Phil Hyman said.
“It’s widespread damage that happened extremely fast, ” Hyman said. "I advise people to stay in their homes at this point. As far as safety is concerned, we still have active power lines that are down."
The storms blew down trees across Pennsylvania, and an apparently strong tornado moved through southern South Carolina, leaving chaos in its wake.
“Everything is up in the air. Power lines are down, trees are all over the place. It’s hard to get from one place to the other because the roads are blocked,” Hampton County Sheriff T.C. Smalls said.
A suspected twister lifted a house, mostly intact, and deposited it in the middle of a road in central Georgia. In Louisiana, winds ripped apart a metal airplane hangar.
Deaths were tallied in small numbers here and there, considering the storm front's vast reach and intensity.
Mississippi’s death toll rose to 11 early Monday, the state’s emergency management agency tweeted, promising details later in the morning.
In Arkansas, one person was killed when a tree fell on a home in White Hall, southeast of Little Rock, the Jefferson County Department of Emergency Management said. And in South Carolina, a person was found dead in a collapsed building near Seneca as an apparent tornado struck, Oconee County Emergency Management Director Scott Krein said.
Apparent tornadoes damaged dozens of homes in a line from Seneca to Clemson. Emergency officials also were working to open shelters in the North Carolina mountains after heavy rainfall there.
The deaths in Mississippi included a married couple — Lawrence County sheriff's deputy, Robert Ainsworth, and a Walthall County Justice Court deputy clerk, Paula Reid Ainsworth, authorities said.
“This is not how anyone wants to celebrate Easter,” said Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, who declared a state of emergency Sunday night. “As we reflect on the death and resurrection on this Easter Sunday, we have faith that we will all rise together.”
There were no immediate reports of serious injuries in Louisiana, even though the storm damaged between 200 and 300 homes in and around the city of Monroe, Mayor Jamie Mayo, told KNOE-TV. Flights were canceled at Monroe Regional Airport, where airport director Ron Phillips told the News-Star the storm caused up to $30 million in damage to planes inside a hangar.