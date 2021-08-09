Despite a mixed welcome to Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, Gov. Brian Kemp swept the straw poll during the Floyd County GOP rally Saturday.
Out of 354 people that participated in the poll, which was overseen by Lesix Media, 265 people voted for Kemp. Behind him were Kandiss Taylor with 41 votes and Vernon Jones with 30.
Only people who registered at the gate were allowed to vote, using a QR code and cellphone number.
When Kemp took the stage to speak, he was met with a mix of cheers and boos from the crowd. Many people held up signs and T-shirts saying “Trump won.”
Floyd County GOP member Mickey Tuck said he thinks the boos that Kemp received came from people campaigning for other candidates, such as Jones.
As Kemp continued speaking, the boos began to die down and more cheers and applause followed. During his speech, he touched on the elections law passed this year, increasing funds for the police and reopening the state early to help the economy.
“As frustrated and angry as you all are about what you’ve seen in the past, we have so much optimism here in our state,” Kemp said.
“As long as I’m governor, we will not shut down, we will keep our economy open and we will fight the COVID-19 virus and whatever variant there is with vaccinations and guidelines, but also with individual liberties and responsibilities.”
For Secretary of State, candidate and Georgia 10th Congressional District Rep. Jody Hice polled highest with 152 out of 349 votes. Hice was also the only SoS candidate at the rally.
Many people came out to the rally hear from 14th District Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, but others were also drawn by big names including Kemp and Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, who wants to run against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock next year.
“I love Marjorie a whole lot, but I’m excited to hear what everyone has to say,” Lynn Tolbert said before the program began. “We all have a lot of differences, but I’m worried about where our country is headed ... I want to get a good idea of who’s running and what they have to say about things and who we need to replace.”
Tolbert is a member of the Floyd County Republican Women, the organization that puts together the annual event, along with the Floyd County GOP. This will be the 19th year for the rally, which acts as a kickoff for election season.
Floyd Medical Center also had a vaccine clinic set up during the event, but according to a hospital representative, no one was vaccinated.
During her speech, Greene touched on her work and interactions in Washington D.C., referring to Democratic lawmakers as communists and saying bipartisanship doesn’t work.
“We have leaned across the aisle too many times,” Greene said. “I can promise you that I will fight against the Democrats trying to cancel you. ... I believe in you, the people, and I will fight for you and your values.”
Floyd County Commissioner Scotty Hancock announced his plans to run for re-election in 2022 and Lugina Brown announced her plans to run for Rome City Commission this year. State Rep. Katie Dempsey of Rome was also among the speakers.