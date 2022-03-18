Gov. Brian Kemp signed legislation Friday temporarily suspending Georgia's sales tax on gasoline.
The law is now in effect, Kemp said in a statement, and will remain in effect through May 31. The state House and Senate passed House Bill 304 unanimously during the last week.
Gasoline prices have skyrocketed since the Russian invasion of Ukraine more than three weeks ago and the subsequent ban on U.S. imports of Russian oil President Joe Biden imposed last week.
Last year, AAA attributed the price hikes to tight supply that couldn't keep up with increased demand. More recently, AAA cites uncertainty in markets caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions that followed.
Regular unleaded gasoline and diesel hit all-time highs in Georgia last week, reaching $4.33 and $5.27 per gallon, respectively, according to AAA. A week before that, unleaded cost $3.87 per gallon. A year earlier, $2.67 per gallon.
Suspension of the tax will save Georgians 29.1 cents per gallon of gasoline, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, said before Thursday's Senate vote.
"The 29 cents is not going to completely solve the problem," he said. "But it's a start and a statement."
Hufstetler said temporarily suspending the gas tax will cost the state an estimated $300 million to $400 million in lost revenue. That gap will be covered by reserve funds, he said.
The state has suspended the gasoline tax in the past when fuel supplies were disrupted, most recently when the Colonial Pipeline shut down last May following a ransomware attack.
The governor is legally allowed to suspend the tax by executive order when the General Assembly is not meeting. In this case, with lawmakers in session, Kemp waited until the bill he proposed made its way through the House and Senate.
The suspension will expire at the end of May unless the governor decides pump prices are still high enough to warrant continuing it.
Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this report.