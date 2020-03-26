Gov. Brian Kemp closed public elementary and secondary schools for in-person instruction through April 24. The executive order stated students may return to school on April 27, 2020.
"I am deeply grateful to State School Superintendent Richard Woods, the Georgia Department of Education, superintendents, and parents for keeping us informed and helping us make the right decision for our students," Gov. Kemp said in a statement.
"Throughout this process, we will continue to seek the advice of public health officials, school leaders, and families to ensure the health and safety of the educational community. As we approach April 24, 2020, we ask for continued patience and flexibility since circumstances may change, but we encourage families to stay strong and follow the guidance of federal, state, and local leaders in the weeks ahead."
The University System of Georgia and Technical College System of Georgia will remain closed for in-person instruction through the rest of the semester, the statement read, students have already transitioned to all online learning.
Thursday morning, Floyd County hospitals reported 15 patients who have been infected with COVID-19 as well as 30 patients waiting on test results, according to Floyd County EMA Director Tim Herrington.
As of noon Thursday, the Georgia Department of Public Health reports 16 Floyd County residents have tested positive for coronavirus.
The numbers differ from the hospitals' totals because the DPH lists confirmed cases by county of residence, while hospitals may treat those from outside Floyd County.
The first death of a Gordon County resident resulting from a COVID-19 infection was confirmed on Wednesday, according to Gordon EMA Director Courtney Taylor.
Statewide positive COVID-19 cases are up to 1,525 with 473 people hospitalized as a result of the virus. The number of Georgians who have died as a result of a coronavirus infection rose to 48 as of noon Thursday.
Town hall broadcast
Today at 8 p.m. Gov. Brian P. Kemp will participate in a live town hall on Georgia's response to the spread of COVID-19.
This broadcast will also feature interviews with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Homer Bryson,and Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King.
"Georgians are eager to hear directly from their leaders on what we are doing to address the impact of COVID-19 across our state," Kemp said in a statement. "The Coronavirus Task Force is working tirelessly to mitigate the effects of this virus, secure necessary supplies, and keep citizens informed in the days and weeks ahead."
The event will be broadcast on the following TV stations:
Atlanta
The town hall will also be carried statewide by Georgia Public Broadcasting. To find your local GPB station, click HERE.