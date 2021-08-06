Hundreds are expected to gather and show support for the Republican Party at the upcoming Floyd County GOP rally this Saturday.
Gov. Brian Kemp will be one of the first of many speakers at the event, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, governor candidates Vernon Jones and Kandiss Taylor, Rep. Jody Hice and U.S. Senate candidate and Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black.
"We're really grateful that Gov. Kemp can come out and meet people," Floyd County Republican Party Leader Luke Martin said. "He was in Jekyll Island this past week and really all over the state."
Martin expects 500 to 700 people to attend based on the registration numbers. The GOP party leader described it as a kickoff event for the upcoming 2022 election, which will determine who will be governor for the next four years and other state level positions, such as secretary of state, agricultural commissioner and congressional representatives.
There will also be candidate tables where people can ask campaign officials about their candidate's goals and focus if they're elected.
Doors will open at 10 a.m. and Martin advises attendees to come early to get good parking at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds at 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Golf carts will shuttle attendees to the main pavilion where the program is scheduled to take place.
Lunch will be served for those who ordered it around 10:30 a.m. and the program will officially begin at 11 a.m.