Georgia's State Legislature may soon make slight changes to Gordon County's commission districts due to population changes, a measure supported by the board.
Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday night in support of a proposed map from state officials meant to further balance the number of citizens within the county's five districts.
"The state said it's enough of a difference to encourage us to change," County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said.
Currently, the district populations are as follows: District 1 (Bud Owens) 11,663; District 2 (Chad Steward) 11,513; District 3 (Bruce Potts) 11,822; District 4 (Becky Hood) 12,119; and District 5 (Kevin Cunningham) 10,427.
The proposed redraw would leave Districts 1 and 2 unchanged, while reducing District 3 to 11,373, reducing District 4 to 11,424, and increasing District 5 to 11,571.
Gordon County's commission districts are meant to restrict who can run for each area, meaning a board member may only run for the seat in the district they live in. Meanwhile, any Gordon County citizen can vote in any commission race countywide in an at-large fashion.
Local State Representative Matt Barton told county officials he'd already drafted the legislation to take care of the change at the state level. The county's immediate approval will mean the redraw would become official ahead of the May 24 primary election.
"This way we can get it in before the primary, and that way we don't have people qualifying in the wrong district or anything," Ledbetter said.
Also approved by commissioners Tuesday was the declaration of surplus property from the Sheriff's Office for three Auto Clear X-ray machines that have already been replaced as part of upgrades to the county's courthouse security that were included in judicial building and courthouse renovations.
Commissioners also made official the guaranteed maximum price for those upcoming main courthouse renovations at $6,347,672, authorizing the signing of the final contract with Momon Construction - a price agreed upon at the January 18 meeting.
Finally, the board voted unanimously in support of a recommendation by Commissioner Bud Owens to appoint Dr. Joe Joyave, Chief Medical Officer of AdventHealth Gordon to the Gordon County Board of Health. The seat was left open by Dr. Howard Ashley whose term would have ended Dec. 31 of this year.
The next scheduled meeting of the Gordon County Board of Commissioners is set for Tuesday, Feb. 23. All meetings are open to the public.