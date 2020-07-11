State Rep. Matt Barton, R-Calhoun, is currently hospitalized in Floyd County following a seizure, according to family friend Eddie Hall.
Hall said Barton, who operates a medical transport service, was at Redmond Regional Medical Center either making a delivery or picking something up on Thursday when the seizure occurred.
While additional tests are still be conducted, Hall said that doctors have determined Barton has a severe blood infection.
"He had a very rough night but is doing a little better today. We just keep hoping and praying and letting the doctors do their jobs," Hall said.
House Speaker David Ralston told the Associated Press Friday that Barton's condition was improving.
Ralston, a Blue Ridge Republican, said doctors were trying to determine the cause of Barton's illness.
A former member of the Calhoun City Council, Barton represents District 5, which included the bulk of Gordon County and a portion of Murray County.
He won a special election in 2019 after longtime state Rep. John Meadows, who had been chairman of the powerful House Rules Committee, died in 2018.