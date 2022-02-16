County Commission Chair Becky Hood will not run in 2022

Gordon County Commission Chair Becky Hood announces she will not seek reelection in 2022 after serving since 2006. 

 Blake Silvers

Ahead of the 2022 election cycle, Gordon County Commission Chair Becky Hood has announced she will not see another term. 

The announcement came during Tuesday night's commission meeting. She has served on the commission since 2006.

"I am not running for reelection," Hood said during her commissioner's report. "At the end of this year it will be 16 years I have served on this board." 

Hood was the subject of a GBI investigation beginning in late January of last year -- the details of which have not yet been made public. That case is now in the hands of the State Attorney's Office. 

"It's been a pleasure," Hood said through tears. "I have no doubt that the county is moving in the right direction." 

Hood thanked her fellow commissioners, as well as county administration and employees.

"Gordon County is my family," she said.

After the Calhoun Times broke the story of the investigation in 2021, Gordon County issued a statement stating that the investigation was not related to Hood's role as a county commissioner. 

