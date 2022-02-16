Gordon County Commission Chair Becky Hood will not seek reelection in 2022 after 16 years on the board By Blake Silvers BSilvers@RN-T.com Blake Silvers Calhoun Times managing editor Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Feb 16, 2022 35 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Becky Hood Alexis Draut Gordon County Commission Chair Becky Hood announces she will not seek reelection in 2022 after serving since 2006. Blake Silvers Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ahead of the 2022 election cycle, Gordon County Commission Chair Becky Hood has announced she will not see another term. The announcement came during Tuesday night's commission meeting. She has served on the commission since 2006."I am not running for reelection," Hood said during her commissioner's report. "At the end of this year it will be 16 years I have served on this board." Hood was the subject of a GBI investigation beginning in late January of last year -- the details of which have not yet been made public. That case is now in the hands of the State Attorney's Office. "It's been a pleasure," Hood said through tears. "I have no doubt that the county is moving in the right direction." Hood thanked her fellow commissioners, as well as county administration and employees."Gordon County is my family," she said.After the Calhoun Times broke the story of the investigation in 2021, Gordon County issued a statement stating that the investigation was not related to Hood's role as a county commissioner. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Blake Silvers Calhoun Times managing editor Blake Silvers is managing editor of the Calhoun Times. Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Follow Blake Silvers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now 10-year-old child dies in Cartersville house fire Salon Ten 17: Blossoming at 20 years old Gazpacho gaffes and crack pipes -- this is the level political discourse has fallen to Police release images of thieves that broke into Turner McCall Blvd. pharmacy The Varsity's management moves to the next generation, growth plans include Rome site and likely Cartersville location Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists