A Northwest Georgia CEO has filed paperwork to challenge U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in the 14th District Republican primary.
Jennifer Strahan said Tuesday she is concerned about the direction the country is headed under President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi -- and she wants to represent the district on committees that help steer. She referenced the freshman Greene being stripped of her committee assignments due to her controversial behavior.
"It’s not about being a celebrity, it’s about bringing results back to the district," Strahan said. "Marjorie Taylor Greene has no influence in the halls of Congress so … by virtue of that, our district has no voice in the policies."
Strahan is president and CEO of J. Osley & Co., a national advisory firm she started that specializes in healthcare. She said she and her husband, Bowen, and their 5-year-old son live on the border of Paulding and Cobb counties.
This is the first foray into politics for the woman who describes herself as a mother, wife, entrepreneur, and conservative. She said she and her family are active in community life and she's worked with the hospitals in the district.
"Our little boy just started kindergarten," Strahan said. "This is where our roots are, where he was born and will be raised."
The primaries are set for April 25, 2022. Mark Clay of Rome has also filed to run in the GOP contest.
Four Democrats are seeking their party's nomination: Rome City Commissioner Wendy Davis; Marcus Flowers, a Bremen veteran; Holly McCormack of Paulding County; and Lateefah Conner of Dallas.
The district covers the counties of Floyd, Gordon, Polk, Chattooga, Walker, Catoosa, Dade, Whitfield, Haralson, Murray and Paulding, and part of Pickens. It is one of the most heavily Republican districts in the state, although the Georgia General Assembly is slated to redraw the voting maps this fall.