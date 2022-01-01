As we say goodbye to 2021, many of us would like nothing more than to see a COVID-infested year in the rear view mirror. But life always has its highs alongside the inevitable lows. While we had much to lament this past year, we had much to celebrate as well. We asked readers to tell us about the things they’re thankful for this past year, the blessings it brought and the things worth celebrating. From births to weddings to medical miracles, here’s what you were thankful for....
Lisa King Wood — A new granddaughter, Nora Jane
Becky Smith — My great grandson Asher
Debbie Forcier — Our son we waited 11 years for, born on the prettiest hunter moon.
Kyle Abernathy — After prayer and soul searching, I left a local school system in Rome in search of a better opportunity and found a wonderful home for our family. I have now been promoted to Interim Principal after serving as assistant for six months. God has truly blessed and ordered our steps.
Dawn Wright — I got to see my daughter for the first time in two years thanks to COVID. It was an absolute blessing. I also made a career move which has been absolutely wonderful.
Stacy Pettit — My newest grandbaby Cason.
Heather Nicole — I got sober, got a home and got my kids back from foster care.
Nicole Adam Waters — After a VERY long time of trying for a baby, my husband and I are now blessed to be 24 weeks pregnant with our little girl. God works miracles.
Tiphany Lembcke — The best things that came out of 2021 for me is that my family is still here and healthy and I got a new job in the last month.
Ana Fowler — Starting my career with Floyd county schools and working with the sweetest little pre-K kiddos.
Sandy Cason Flennery — Tara Shuster and Taylor Flennery, my two daughters, got married in 2021. They’ve found their lifetime soul mates and partners and our family grew by two.
Margaret Roper — After two years of waiting and praying, my daughter received a kidney. God is awesome. Thank you, Jesus.
Amanda Johnson — A better relationship with God. I’m not all the way there yet but I’m on the path. And less anxiety.
Kristen Smith-Pittman — Graduated college and became a social worker for adult protective services.
Thomas Kislat — Our entire family received Covid-19 vaccines including booster shots which enabled us to travel internationally and attend live concerts and public events. Yay science.
Michael Colombo — My daughter and son in law moved back to Rome from Baton Rouge with their precious little girl.
Lisa Shelnutt Sheerin — My husband, Rick, received a new liver after waiting three years for the transplant. We grew closer to God and each other through the journey. We are so grateful and blessed.
Hannah Turner — I got married.
Janice Hufstetler Ingram — I was finally able to retire.
Heather Landrum — My new granddaughter, Kensleigh, was born in February. She’s just precious.
Jammi Lynn Vinson — We bought our first home.
Jenneth M Terry — Mom is doing well and I got one of my best friends back in my life.
Dee Barbery Dimou — A beautiful granddaughter that came on her daddy’s birthday. What a great gift
Gussie Bradfield — I gained an amazing son in law. Ryan Pickens, we love you big.
Nicole Jermaine Duncan — For God allowing me to spend another year with my husband and son.
Stephanie Boldin-Specht — Started with a new team at work and moved to Rome.
Donna Michael Douglas — I woke and was able to function each and every day. That’s the best anyone can hope for.