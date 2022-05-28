There may come a day when the names of brave service men and women, and the deeds they performed in the fight for freedom will be forgotten.

But it will not be today.

On a cool and breezy Friday morning, several Rome residents carefully walked through many of Rome’s cemeteries searching for the names of military veterans and marked their final resting place with a flag. They also recorded their names and location of their graves so that they can be honored for years to come.

Traci Taylor with the Greater Rome Board of Realtors has led this project and organized volunteers for Friday’s activities. Her parents are buried at Eastview Cemetery and she said she comes out each year ahead of Memorial day to honor her dad’s service by putting a flag at his grave.

“I was amazed by how many of these graves are military veterans, and many of them don’t have someone to put a flag there,” Taylor said. “So in the past I’ve tried to put flags on the ones I saw but there are so many who are forgotten or they don’t have family around to do it for them.”

So Taylor organized a group of volunteers. Many were real estate agents as well as affiliates with the Greater Rome Board of Realtors, and they all showed up at 9 a.m. on Friday at Eastview Cemetery to begin the day’s work.

The Rome Honor Guard sounded taps and performed a gun salute before the volunteers were split into groups that would walk Eastview as well as Myrtle Hill Cemetery, the Hebrew Cemetery, Oak Hill Cemetery and Oakland Cemetery carrying about a thousand flags. The volunteers attempted to identify graves of veterans, place a flag at those graves and record the names and locations of the graves so this project could be done more efficiently for years to come.

“But since this is the first year we’re doing it, it’s tough,” Taylor said. “We don’t know where all the veterans are buried. We’ve got to hunt for these graves. The cemetery department has asked us to document where they are.”

Some of the graves have foot markers indicating military service, but not all. So the volunteers had to carefully make their way through the cemeteries respectfully searching for any signs of military service. Some placed flags while others carried clipboards to record the names they found.

Taylor said all the community’s military veterans deserve to be honored and she hopes the work they’re doing this year will make it easier for flags to be put on veterans’ graves for years to come.

