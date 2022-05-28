Brian Allen pauses to salute a veteran’s final resting place as he and other volunteers put flags on as many veterans’ graves as they could find at Eastview Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day. Brian is a Junior Commander for the Sons of the American Legion for the state of Georgia and a member of Squadron 5 in Rome.
Michelle Gibson places flags at the graves of veterans at Eastview Cemetery while Kim Carden records the names and locations of those graves. They were volunteers on Friday when the Greater Rome Board of Realtors organized a group to identify and place flags on military veterans’ graves at several local cemeteries.
The Rome Honor Guard sounded taps and performed a gun salute during a short but moving ceremony Friday morning before volunteers fanned out across the city putting flags at the graves of as many military veterans as they could identify.
Cree Kirby is just one of hundreds of Rome’s military veterans whose grave got a flag thanks to a project by the Greater Rome Board of Realtors to identify and record veterans’ graves at local cemeteries. Kirby served in the U.S. Navy during WWII.
Holly Kelly has her work cut out for her as she tries to identify as many veteran graves at Eastview Cemetery as she can and leave a flag to honor their service. The group of volunteers visited Eastview as well as Myrtle Hill, Oak Hill, Oakland and the Hebrew cemetery ahead of Memorial Day.
The small group of volunteers took on a huge task Friday morning as they tried to identify, record and leave a flag at as many military veterans’ graves at local cemeteries as they could find. Traci Taylor organized the project.
Brian Allen pauses to salute a veteran’s final resting place as he and other volunteers put flags on as many veterans’ graves as they could find at Eastview Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day. Brian is a Junior Commander for the Sons of the American Legion for the state of Georgia and a member of Squadron 5 in Rome.
Frank Cardamone Photography
Michelle Gibson places flags at the graves of veterans at Eastview Cemetery while Kim Carden records the names and locations of those graves. They were volunteers on Friday when the Greater Rome Board of Realtors organized a group to identify and place flags on military veterans’ graves at several local cemeteries.
Severo Avila
The Rome Honor Guard sounded taps and performed a gun salute during a short but moving ceremony Friday morning before volunteers fanned out across the city putting flags at the graves of as many military veterans as they could identify.
Severo Avila
This aerial shot shows several flags placed on veterans’ graves at Eastview Cemetery.
Frank Cardamone Photography
Buck Dempsey with the Rome Honor Guard places a flag at the grave of his father, Sye D. Dempsey, at Eastview Cemetery on Friday.
Severo Avila
Susan Jones and Wanda Kerce were just two of the volunteers who walked local cemeteries Friday morning putting flags on veterans’ graves ahead of Memorial Day.
Frank Cardamone Photography
Cree Kirby is just one of hundreds of Rome’s military veterans whose grave got a flag thanks to a project by the Greater Rome Board of Realtors to identify and record veterans’ graves at local cemeteries. Kirby served in the U.S. Navy during WWII.
Severo Avila
Holly Kelly has her work cut out for her as she tries to identify as many veteran graves at Eastview Cemetery as she can and leave a flag to honor their service. The group of volunteers visited Eastview as well as Myrtle Hill, Oak Hill, Oakland and the Hebrew cemetery ahead of Memorial Day.
Severo Avila
Hubert Howell’s service as a Marine during World War II and the Korean conflict will not be forgotten.
Severo Avila
The small group of volunteers took on a huge task Friday morning as they tried to identify, record and leave a flag at as many military veterans’ graves at local cemeteries as they could find. Traci Taylor organized the project.
Severo Avila
“They all deserve a flag,” said organizer Traci Taylor of veterans such as Robert Park, a sergeant in the U.S. Army who fought in WWII.
There may come a day when the names of brave service men and women, and the deeds they performed in the fight for freedom will be forgotten.
But it will not be today.
On a cool and breezy Friday morning, several Rome residents carefully walked through many of Rome’s cemeteries searching for the names of military veterans and marked their final resting place with a flag. They also recorded their names and location of their graves so that they can be honored for years to come.
Traci Taylor with the Greater Rome Board of Realtors has led this project and organized volunteers for Friday’s activities. Her parents are buried at Eastview Cemetery and she said she comes out each year ahead of Memorial day to honor her dad’s service by putting a flag at his grave.
“I was amazed by how many of these graves are military veterans, and many of them don’t have someone to put a flag there,” Taylor said. “So in the past I’ve tried to put flags on the ones I saw but there are so many who are forgotten or they don’t have family around to do it for them.”
So Taylor organized a group of volunteers. Many were real estate agents as well as affiliates with the Greater Rome Board of Realtors, and they all showed up at 9 a.m. on Friday at Eastview Cemetery to begin the day’s work.
The Rome Honor Guard sounded taps and performed a gun salute before the volunteers were split into groups that would walk Eastview as well as Myrtle Hill Cemetery, the Hebrew Cemetery, Oak Hill Cemetery and Oakland Cemetery carrying about a thousand flags. The volunteers attempted to identify graves of veterans, place a flag at those graves and record the names and locations of the graves so this project could be done more efficiently for years to come.
“But since this is the first year we’re doing it, it’s tough,” Taylor said. “We don’t know where all the veterans are buried. We’ve got to hunt for these graves. The cemetery department has asked us to document where they are.”
Some of the graves have foot markers indicating military service, but not all. So the volunteers had to carefully make their way through the cemeteries respectfully searching for any signs of military service. Some placed flags while others carried clipboards to record the names they found.
Taylor said all the community’s military veterans deserve to be honored and she hopes the work they’re doing this year will make it easier for flags to be put on veterans’ graves for years to come.