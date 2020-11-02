Almost 60% of Floyd County voters have cast their ballots early for the presidential election as of Monday afternoon.
Of the 60,717 registered voters, there are almost 25,000 left to vote on the day of the election, according to Floyd County Chief Elections Clerk Robert Brady, including those choosing to vote by mail-in ballots.
Statewide, the Georgia Secretary of State's office reports over 3.8 million Georgians have already cast their ballots. Of those millions of voters, 2.6 million voted in-person and 1.2 million voted using the mail-in ballots.
Right now, the elections office has received 11,525 of their 16,465 issued absentee ballots. Since Oct. 22, they've been scanning the ballots ahead of election day. They won't begin to tally those votes until after polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
So far, they've been scanning the ones without any write-ins or other issues first, setting aside the other ballots for later scanning. Brady said the machine stops when it encounters a write-in or any other error, but they always fix it and make sure each ballot is processed.
If you still need to submit your absentee ballot, drop-boxes are available outside the Floyd County Elections Office at 12 E. Fourth Ave. and at the Rome-Floyd Library at 205 Riverside Parkway.
The three boxes ordered a few weeks ago will not be ready in time for the election since they don't meet all of the specific requirements yet, such as being listed on the Secretary of State's website.
However, Brady said those drop boxes will be ready in time what appears to be an imminent January runoff for a crowded U.S. Senate race.
What to expect on election day?
The turnout for election day will "dwarf" the 2016 voter turnout, which saw 4.1 million voters come to the polls, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said.
He estimated an additional 2 million voters will show up at precincts, potentially upping the final vote tally to 6 million of the state’s 7.6 million registered voters.
“Voters are coming out to vote,” Raffensperger told members of the State Elections Board on Friday.
All 23 Floyd County polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day. To find out where your designated precinct is, go to the Rome-Floyd website and under Board of Elections, click on "Poll Locations."
There has been some confusion regarding the Barkers Precinct since the Renaissance Marquis assisted living facility is under quarantine due to the pandemic, but the VFW Post 4911 will be available for voters to cast their ballots at 2623 Cedartown Highway.
Floyd County Sheriff Office Sgt. Anthony Cromer said they will have at least one sheriff's deputy at each precinct on election day.
Locally, there haven't been any problems at the early voting precincts, he said, since other locations it the state are having disruptions they chose to provide security.
"It's more precautionary than anything, we want to make sure people have a safe place to vote," he said.
The deputies will be stationed at the precincts all day, unless an emergency happens.
COVID-19 precautions at the polls
The Georgia Department of Public Health advises voters who have tested positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed to COVID-19 to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines when at the polls: wear a mask, stay six feet away from others and wash and sanitize hands before and after going to the polls.
They also suggest to let poll workers know about their condition when they arrive at the precincts.
Brady said that all poll workers who will be in close contact with voters will wear masks and gloves. The poll workers will also be sanitizing the voting machines after each use. Hand sanitizer and masks will also be available at the precincts.