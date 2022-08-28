GNTC student’s outlook soars after receiving Work Ethic Scholarship

GNTC Aviation Maintenance student Jonathan Clegg received a $3,000 Work Ethic Scholarship from the mikeroweWORKS Foundation. Clegg is also known to his friends as “Thor.”

 GNTC
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In