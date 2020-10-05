During a special graduation ceremony at the Floyd County Prison, 12 men stepped forward to receive a technical certificate showing they completed their training in shielded metal arc and flux core welding.
“This will change your life if you allow it,” Technical College System of Georgia Welding Instructor Scott Edison told the group of men. “I want to thank you all for coming in and giving it 110%.”
The program was taught in a mobile welding lab temporarily set-up on the prison grounds.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College President Heidi Popham presented the men with their certificates and shared with them how the program was developed. Staff at the technical college studied how other technical colleges had worked with local prison systems and developed a welding program for those at the local prison.
“This is a great day. You are showing employers that you are dedicated future employees,” Popham said. “With this certificate you will be able to land high demand welding jobs.”
Betty Dean, deputy warden of care and treatment, recognized one student who has been incarcerated for 19 years for taking active steps to improve his life for his release in the future.
“If we can turn one person’s life around at this facility than we have done our job,” she said. “The fact that we have turned a dozen lives around means we have done our job times 12.”
The welding class was made possible through partnerships at both the state and local level said Stephanie Scearce, GNTC vice president of Economic Development.
Scearce and her team went before the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission Workforce Investment Board to apply and successfully secure funding for the course. In addition, they also submitted an application to TCSG to secure one of their mobile welding labs. Now that the class is complete, the lab will return to TCSG.
“The money we spend on these types of programs saves us on extra security and offender care in the long run,” said Warden Mike Long in a press release. “In my experience, when you break the chain of incarceration it makes a difference to the former offenders and their families. Their children are less likely to wind up in the system if their parents are home and have a good job.”