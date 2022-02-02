Georgia Northwestern Technical College announced the winners of prestigious annual awards during a ceremony at its Gordon County campus.
Drafting Technology student William Robert Rutledgewas named winner of the 2022 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership.
Crista Resch, director of Ultrasound programs and instructor of Vascular Sonography, is the college’s 2022 Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year.
The Rome Floyd Chamber, the Seven Hills Rotary Club of Rome and GNTC sponsored the awards.
The college also recognized Calhoun resident Shannon Edwards as its 2022 Dinah Culbreath Wayne EAGLE Leadership Institute representative. The institute honors students who have demonstrated superior achievement in Adult Education classes and programs.
Cory Allen, director of Drafting Technology, nominated Rutledge for the GOAL award.
“Robert has been an outstanding student exemplifying strong work ethics, technical skill and a knack for leadership,” Allen said. “He holds great core values and not only succeeds, but helps propel other students to success.”
A panel of judges representing business, industry and higher education in the northwest Georgia region selected Rutledge from a group of four semifinalists for his presentation on technical education at the Rome Floyd Chamber on Jan. 25.
“The skills that I have learned so far in my pursuit of an associate degree have already resulted in a job promotion from my current employer,” said Rutledge, a resident of Chattanooga, Tenn.
On Dec. 19, 2002, Rutledge was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase that involved the Georgia State Patrol, Fulton County Police and a helicopter.
“As the officers are approaching me with their 9mms pointed at me, screaming at me to ‘put the pipe down, put the pipe down,’ I was trying to get my last hit of crack cocaine,” Rutledge said.
He was sentenced to 17 years in prison without the possibility of parole. Rutledge said his intention was to stay high. But in 2005, he reached a turning point when he realized that his addiction was to blame for his incarceration and that he may never get to see his mom again.
“I saw the concrete and steel for the first time and knew that this was going to be my life for the next 15 years,” he said. “I begged God to give me the strength to never use an illegal substance for as long as I live and I am still sober to this day.”
Not long after that, Rutledge was transferred to a prison with a metal fabrication facility and was assigned a work detail at Georgia Correctional Industries metal fabrication plant.
“It was when I got assigned to the work detail at the metal fabrication plant, having a machinists’ background, I started remembering who I was,” Rutledge said. “It was my work detail at CGI that gave me purpose, it gave me a schedule, it gave me the motivation to learn new things in the metal fabrication trade.”
Rutledge designed a reception desk for the governor’s office in the Georgia State Capitol while he was in the transition phase towards the end of his incarceration. Upon release from prison, he immediately signed up for classes at GNTC and was hired by CGI as a CAD draftsman. He was at the State Capitol during the installation of the desk.
“From my certificate in machine tool technology to the current skills I have gained in CAD programming, my technical education has provided me with a job all my adult life even when I was in prison,” Rutledge said.
As the 2022 GOAL Winner for Georgia Northwestern, Rutledge will move on to the regional competition and if chosen as a regional winner he will compete at the state level against winners from the other regions of Georgia.
The 2022 Student of the Year and state GOAL winner will serve as TCSG’s student ambassador during a number of system and college functions throughout the year.
As the grand prize, Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia will award a new automobile to the state GOAL winner.
From student to instructor
Crista Resch has been an instructor at GNTC since 2011. She is the director of all Sonography programs -- which include Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Adult Echocardiography and Vascular Sonography -- and is also the instructor of Vascular Sonography.
Prior to joining GNTC, she served as staff development coordinator and registered vascular technologist at Harbin Clinic. During her close to 10 years at Harbin, she sat on the advisory board for the school's Ultrasound programs and acted as the primary clinical instructor for its Vascular Sonography students.
Resch said her dedication to technical education stems from her experience as a student in college.
“We provide the best education and preparation that our graduates need to be successful. I know this first-hand because of my own personal experience as a graduate of GNTC,” said Resch. “I graduated from the very first Vascular Technology program at GNTC when it was named Coosa Valley Technical College.”
After earning her associate degree, Resch attended Reinhardt University in Waleska and received her bachelor’s degree in Healthcare Administration. She was on the president’s or dean’s list every semester and quarter at both colleges.
Resch said she feels a sense of pride in each graduating class, watching students pass their boards and gain employment.
“I know that I had a hand in helping them be able to accomplish their achievements,” Resch said. “Their success is important to me because I know the struggles they have faced along the way. I have been there, I have been in their shoes.”
Her professional accomplishments include registered vascular technologist at the American Registry of Diagnostic Medical Sonography, 2013 to present; organization member of Society of Diagnostic Medical Sonography, 2001 to present; and basic life support instructor at the American Heart Association, 2013 to present.
She is an active member of the Church at Rome and serves as a volunteer for several extracurricular activities at Johnson Elementary School, Model Middle School and Model High School.
As GNTC’s Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year, Resch will compete in the regional competition. If chosen as a regional winner, she will compete at the state level.
The winner will receive a $2,500 cash prize and serve as an ambassador for technical education in Georgia.
The most recent state winners from GNTC were 2019 Rick Perkins Award winner Leyner Argueta, program director of Business Management, and 2013 Rick Perkins Award winner, Troy Peco, director of the Automotive Technology program.