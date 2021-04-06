Two days remain in the annual spring plant sale run by horticulture students at Georgia Northwesterrn Technical College.
Gardeners can still pick from a large selection of annuals, perennials, herbs, hanging baskets, blooming plants and potted geraniums. The vegetables available include tomatoes, peppers, squash, cucumbers, eggplants and more.
The popular ferns are sold out.
“We grew more ferns than ever, but I think they were gone by noon,” said David Warren, program director and instructor of Horticulture. “It is first-come, first-serve.”
The sale started Tuesday and runs through 6 p.m. On Wednesday and Thursday, hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Purchases may be made with cash or check.
Warren said the annual tradition is a way for GNTC to contribute to the community that also gives horticulture students real-world experience and a chance to display their work.
The sale is taking place at the greenhouses located across Cedar Avenue from the Floyd County campus, next to the Woodlee Building. All proceeds benefit the horticulture program.
For health and safety precautions, social distancing guidelines are in effect and employees, students and guests are asked to wear protective face coverings.