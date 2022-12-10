Stan Bouckaert (holding scissors) with wife Marie and friends just after the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the glamping area of Kingston Downs Thursday afternoon. Glamping targets those who want to experience the outdoors but in a more comfortable setting than the traditional setup.
The entrance to Kingston Downs which has opened a glamping site for those who think traditional camping might be a bit too rough.
Robbie Armstrong, of Kingston Downs with Melissa and Junior Dobson at the ribbon-cutting ceremony at Kingston Downs new glamping area Thursday. Junior runs the Hunt Club.
The view from the glamping area at Kingston Downs.
Stan Bouckaert with daughter and wife Marie speaking before the ribbon cutting event at the glamping area of Kingston Downs Thursday afternoon.
The trail down to the Etowah River from the glamping area at Kingston Downs.
Mieke Hanssens, from left, with Gail Stanley and Gene Vance at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new glamping area at Kingston Downs Thursday afternoon.
Shane Walley of River City Bank, Thomas Kislat of the German American Chamber of Commerce and Andrew Rayn check out one of the glamping tents set up on a platform at Kingston Downs.
Glamping, a word used to describe glamorous camping, is meant to be an upgrade to traditional camping as well as offer the camping experience to people who might miss some of the trappings of home.
Kingston Downs, a 5,000 acre private retreat located between Cartersville and Rome, boasts eight miles of private trails, over 30 acres of wildflower meadows and 600 acres of upland hunting fields.
Glampers can choose from six different accommodations, which are actually tents built on platforms to provide a more comfortable alternative to camping on the cold, hard ground.
Guests will be able to sleep in a comfortable bed with proper linens as well as have heat or air conditioning as needed. However, remember, it’s still a tent with a canvas exterior so don’t expect to be 100% isolated from the climate.
Food can also be a bit tricky for the uninitiated, as food offerings on-site are quite limited, so guests need to think ahead. Most glampers bring coolers for meals, and plan their meals in great detail, including cooking utensils and pots/pans. And if you have small children, plan your food and drinks with care, there’s no snack bar available, and the nearest town is a car ride away.
They also host events, with an immaculate wedding venue, and multiple luxurious cabins available for stays. For glamping, Kingston Downs has partnered with Timberline Glamping to offer this new experience to its guests.
“We’re excited to have more low-impact offerings on the property that can bring people out here that doesn’t involve a lot of traditional development,” said Kingston Downs co-founder Stan Bouckaert.
Kingston Downs was the site of the Atlanta Steeplechase horse races for almost 20 years until that event moved to Atlanta, with new organizers calling it the Georgia Steeplechase.
The property also boasts over five miles of purpose-built mountain biking trails, hosting multiple cycling events annually.
It is also the site of the Imagine Music Festival, which will return in September, 2023.