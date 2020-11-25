CALHOUN -- Thirty-five-year-old Aaron Maehre met his biological father for the first time just over a week ago. He will meet his biological mother Saturday.
Adopted in the state of Washington one week after his birth, Maehre grew up without any knowledge of his birth family. He was curious about them, but he already had two lovely adopted parents — Robert, a Seventh-day Adventist minister, and Susan, a mental health counselor — and didn’t want to replace them. He only wanted to learn more about his roots.
Like so many who want to learn about their family histories, Maehre started to research. That research took him to Adoption.com, now Adopted.com.
“I got on there, and I saw that my biological mother had written to me 15 years ago. I found it when Washington relaxed its adoption laws and allowed me to get my original birth certificate and find out my birth name,” Maehre said. “That was three years ago. I wrote back to her. She got back to me this month and I told her to call me. We’ve talked every day.”
In one of those get-to-know-you calls, Maehre’s biological mother, Taimi Morris, shared the name of his biological father: CJ Stanphill. He immediately looked him up on Facebook.
“He didn’t even know about the pregnancy. I asked if he dated her and he said yes. I told him everything then,” Maehre said.
The two made a plan to meet at Denny’s in the Flying J Travel Center in Resaca. Stanphill, a long-distance truck driver based in Vermont, had been stopping there for years to grab a bite to eat on drives to Florida, never realizing that his son was living in the same city.
Maehre said he was understandably nervous about the meeting, but his adopted mother agreed to join them for as long as he wanted and that helped ease those anxieties. Then he met Stanphill and realized there was nothing to be worried about in the first place.
“We walk like each other and talk like each other. It was like meeting an older me. It was really fun,” he said. “We talked a lot and I was very adamant that I wasn’t looking for new parents. He understood. We’re friends.”
Maehre’s birth mother will be coming from Alabama to meet him this Saturday at Ridge Ferry Park in Rome. He said he is looking forward to seeing her in person after their many telephone calls. His half-brother will be driving her and will also be at the meeting.
“I’m really looking forward to meeting him,” he said. “I have three siblings on my father’s side and two on my mother’s side. I’d like to meet them all some day. I can’t believe I found them after looking for so long.”