While there were long lines at the Rome Civic Center on Thursday, the 32nd Annual Thanksgiving Love Feast had people coming and going quickly with to-go boxes filled with food.
The Love Feast was pick-up and delivery only, instead of the usual crowded sit-down meal of years past. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to change things up this year.
Volunteers made sure people waiting outside were social distancing and they handed out masks to those who needed them. Once people came inside the building, their temperatures were checked and the organizer, Rev. Terrell Shields, gave everyone a squirt of hand sanitizer.
"It's been very hectic," Shields said. "We're trying and doing the best we can."
Volunteers put together to-go boxes for some people, while others went through the usual buffet line themselves. Once a person had a to-go box filled with turkey, cranberry sauce, vegetables and other Thanksgiving food, they chose a dessert and headed out the back door.
"I think it's a lot smoother and calmer without the sit-down," Angie Stone said.
Stone has been volunteering for the Love Feast for the last 20 years and oversees the clothing hand-out.
When it's a sit-down meal, Stone said she gets swamped with people coming to pick up a bag of clothes, but this year they're only allowing a few people into the clothing section at a time.
Although people couldn't eat inside, many sat around outside the civic center and Rome Tourism Office with their boxes of food.
Those coming inside could see a few younger volunteers running around and helping people out.
Sydney Jennings, 11, said she and her family volunteer at the Love Feast every year they have Thanksgiving in Rome. She said she has fun and wishes to do it more often.
"I like helping people and having a lot on my plate and getting it all done," she said.
Christiana Owens, 7, said she loves the feast and has fun with her family.
"I love how we celebrate Thanksgiving," she said.
Larry Cothran came to the feast to pick up meals with his friends. He said it's been a hard Thanksgiving since his partner died, but he is thankful to still have his 99-year-old mother with him.
Around 12:30 p.m., Shields estimated that they had given out about half of the 3,700 to-go boxes they had at the beginning.
"Rev. Shields always does a great job every year," volunteer Jo Ann Thompson said.