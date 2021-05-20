Floyd County Prison inmates were able to showcase their hard work and skills through the new picnic tables and benches recently installed at the Lindale Train Viewing Platform.
Besides providing work crews throughout the county, inmates can also learn to hone skills at the prison, including welding, sawmill work and carpentry.
Floyd County Prison Warden Mike Long was recently approached by Public Works Director Michael Skeen about creating some benches for the old train depot in Lindale. After pulling up pictures of railroad trestles, Long approached the welding shop and talked to them about using railroads as a theme for the tables.
"We bought material from Coosa Steel and our guys at the shop welded it as an inmate project," Long said.
The trees that were recently taken down at Ridge Ferry Park were run through the prison's sawmill and turned into the table tops for the project.
"We built one initially as a design concept and put it out there to see what people thought and we got a lot of positive feedback," the warden said.
This isn't the first project the inmates have worked on for the county. They actually helped build the platform itself a couple years ago and built doghouses for Public Animal Welfare Services to auction off.
Everything the prison builds is donated, whether it goes to the city and county or a local non-profit, such as Elevation House and Boy Scout troops.
Long said the workshops serve as a major stepping stone for inmates. As they hone their skills, they can move onto the work release center and eventually use those skills upon their release.
"What we're trying to do, holistically, is to help inmates get ready to step back out into the community and have a successful re-entry," Long said. "Not just how to get a job, but to also retain it."