Girl Camper, one of the largest national organizations dedicated to empowering women through camping, hosted a three-day trip through Sunday at Lock & Dam Park.
Founder Janine Pettit started the group because of her love of the outdoors. Today, more than 147,000 women across 37 states are members.
Georgia's chapter representative Yolanda Edwards said she and her group enjoy the independence.
"You don't always have to have a gentlemen with you to get outdoors," Edwards said. "We want to make Georgia aware that girl campers are here. It's all about connecting. We love coming together."
Rome-Floyd County Parks and Recreation Special Services Manager Mary Hardin Thornton is thrilled about what the organization is doing.
"I think it's really cool that these women are getting together, getting out in the woods, going fishing and doing things like that," she said. "It looks really fun and they've got such a great spirit. I'm thrilled they came to Rome and used our camp spot."
Thornton said Girl Camper is one of many women groups that have been going to the Lock & Dam campground since the pandemic hit.
"We've noticed that it seems like everyone has bought an RV during the pandemic," she said. "There has been a great increase in camping at Lock & Dam ever since last year. This year keeps breaking the records for visitors on weekends and weekdays. There are tons of groups of woman that go."
Those interested in learning more about the group can visit GirlCamper.com. To find the Georgia Chapter, hit the chapter icon and select Georgia when the map appears. To join Girl Camper, go to Facebook @GirlCamperGeorgia. Membership is free.