Georgia Highlands College President Don Green has accepted a new position as president of Point Park University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
“President Green’s outstanding work has emphasized student success both in the classroom and in the workforce, helping GHC expand its degree programs and carry out its mission as an access point to higher education,” University System of Georgia Chancellor Steve Wrigley said. “Don has been an excellent leader who helped GHC positively impact the communities it serves and set an example that will benefit the college and students for years to come. I will miss him as a colleague and am grateful for his service to the system and Georgia."
USG’s Board of Regents named Green as the fourth president of GHC in September 2014. Prior to his work at GHC, he served as the vice president for extended and international operations and dean of the College of Professional and Technological Studies at Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan. He was also academic dean for Davenport University, and he had his own firm advising corporations, governmental organizations, and educational institutions on training and education.
During his tenure at GHC, Green oversaw success coach initiatives and concentrated strategic planning in the areas of recruitment, retention, and increased marketing, which led to higher retention rates and significant enrollment growth.
Green also expanded GHC’s degree offerings with multiple new associate and bachelor’s degrees created to meet the need for many local rapidly growing career fields.
Green’s leadership helped increase GHC’s economic impact to over $181 million. In addition to significant increases to the college’s foundation and student scholarship opportunities, he also oversaw the addition of a 52,000-square foot academic building focused on STEAM-based areas of study.
With the announcement of Green’s departure, the board will discuss next steps for the position of GHC president.