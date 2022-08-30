Georgia Highlands College announced on Tuesday a partnership with Trinity School of Medicine and aims to provide GHC students with a clear, defined path to becoming a practicing medical doctor and potentially help ease the shortage of rural physicians.
Students at Highlands will be able to complete all prerequisite courses within GHC’s bachelor of science in the health science degree program to gain acceptance into Trinity’s medical doctor program.
In addition to exclusive scholarships, this will provide a competitive advantage by streamlining the admissions process to Trinity and granting conditional acceptance to applicants that meet the college's academic acceptance requirements. The goal is to reduce the amount of time and effort it usually takes to complete and process medical school applications.
“Both GHC and Trinity are committed to offering a quality education that ultimately results in better access to healthcare for all Georgians. This partnership marks two institutions coming together to help students achieve their goals while at the same time contributing to the solution of Georgia’s physician shortage," said Wade Wilson, Trinity's southeast regional director of admissions.
Georgia, like much or rural America, is suffering an acute shortage of physicians. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, even as death rates in the country have reached historic lows, "mortality in rural (nonmetropolitan) areas of the United States has decreased at a much slower pace, resulting in a widening gap between rural mortality rates (830.5) and urban mortality rates (704.3) per 100,000 population."
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, while only 14 percent of Americans—almost 46 million people—live in rural areas, rural communities represent nearly two-thirds of primary care health professional shortage areas in the country.
“Graduates of our low-cost program will now have another bridge to continue the high-quality training they need to join the medical field, " GHC's Dean of Health Science Lisa Jellum. "After completing their studies with GHC and Trinity School of Medicine, graduates can apply for residency programs in Georgia, strengthening our state healthcare workforce and helping our communities continue to thrive.”