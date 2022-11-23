The Rome Floyd Chamber and the Office of Downtown Development have partnered in the hopes to make shopping local a big deal this year with the Small Business Season Passport program.
"Small businesses are the heartbeat of our community," Office of Downtown Development Director Aundi Lesley said. "They are still very much dealing with post-pandemic supply chain issues and staffing shortages. now more than ever, it's so important to shop local. Not just during the holidays, but year round."
Participants can earn prizes for shopping small and every time you spend $10 at a participating business between Nov. 25 to Dec. 25, have your passport signed by the business. Each participant who completes a card and submits it by Jan. 2, 2024 will be entered to win a prize donated by all the participating businesses.
"We think it's important to keep our shopping dollars in town," said Rome Floyd Chamber President Pam Powers-Smith. " There's such a huge impact when someone shops local and those tax dollars stay in the community, and we hope everyone realizes that this holiday season. So support your community and neighbors, and visit all our hometown shops."
Passports can be picked up from any participating business, Office of Downtown Development or the Rome Floyd Chamber Office. Pick up your passport online at romega.com/small-business-season-passport/.
Once the passport has been completed, worth $100 spent dollars, return the card to the Office of Downtown Development or the Rome Floyd Chamber. Cards can be dropped off, mailed to PO Box 1433, Rome, Ga. 30162, or dropped in the Rome Floyd Chamber’s mailbox after hours.
For more information, visit Small Business Season Passport - Rome Floyd Chamber at romega.com. If you have any questions about this program, please reach out to Downtown Development at 706- 236-4520 or the Rome Floyd Chamber at 706-291-7663.
Participating Business:
Bella Luna Gifts
J & J Candles of Rome
Dogwood Books
Cheeky Baby
Snazzy Rags Boutique
Blue Sky Outfitter
2 CHICS AND A DEAL
Greene's Jewelers
KINGFISHER HOLIDAY MARKET
Ford, Gittings and Kane Jewelers
Everjean
Trendy Teachers
Woodstock Furniture and Mattress Outlet
Farrell's Frame and Design
Whistle Britches
Bluem
Revive Cycleworks
Living & Giving
Stonehaven Metaphysical
Needleworks Embroidery
Smartypants of Rome
Rome Furnishings & Beyond
Blue Willow Boutique
The Early Way on Broad
Do Good Boutique
Paula’s Boutique on Broad
Rabbit's Nest
Traveling Gypsies and Kava Den
Merle Norman Cosmetics and Boutique
Georgia's Rome Gift Shop/ Welcome Center